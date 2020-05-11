Previous
Seagull by suez1e
13 / 365

Seagull

Just passing the time of day
11th May 2020 11th May 20

Sue

@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. My main passions are my...
Sandra Davies ace
Superb Bird!
May 11th, 2020  
Graeme
Really nice. He looks very majestic watching over the bay.
May 11th, 2020  
