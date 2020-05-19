Previous
Next
Not pretty but part of my everyday by suez1e
17 / 365

Not pretty but part of my everyday

19th May 2020 19th May 20

Sue

ace
@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. My main passions are my...
4% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sue ace
@homeschoolmom After a few days away I have had fun shooting a variety of every day items for your Get Pushed challenge. Thanks for the challenge
May 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise