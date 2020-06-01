Previous
Rain is a part of nature by suez1e
20 / 365

Rain is a part of nature

The first day of the nature challenge and it rained and rained. I did enjoy nature as I biked in the rain but taking photos outside was more challenging
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Sue

@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. My main passions are my...
