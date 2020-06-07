Sign up
Just chilling
This seal seems totally relaxed about being photographed. I remain weary and ready for her to change her mind
7th June 2020
7th Jun 20
Sue
ace
@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. My main passions are my...
Album
Misc
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
7th June 2020 1:21pm
Tags
30dayswild2020
,
52wc-2020-w24
