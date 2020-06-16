Sign up
26 / 365
Punga collage
The Punga tree is part of New Zealand's native flora and one of my favourites
16th June 2020
16th Jun 20
1
1
Sue
ace
@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. My main passions are my...
158
photos
25
followers
23
following
7% complete
View this month »
26
Latest from all albums
Tags
mfpiac95
SandraD
ace
Love your koru collage. The main one, in focus and beautiful young green colour.
June 16th, 2020
