Retro theme - no editing and no retake

My Get Pushed challenge was to take 12 photos and choose one for the challenge. No editing of the photos and no retakes. I took 12 photos of life like mannequins at an aviation museum and chose this one for the lighting and life like image I was able to capture. The museum was a challenging environment to take photos in because of the number of exhibits close together and the range of lighting from very low to bright spot lighting