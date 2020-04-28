Previous
Trek Bike by suez1e
Trek Bike

1st day of Level 3 lock down after nearly 5 weeks at Level 4. Extended my safe zone to ride and did 53km. Such a good feeling after riding the same route for 5 weeks. Even loved the hills
28th April 2020 28th Apr 20

Sue

@suez1e
