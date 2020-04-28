Sign up
3 / 365
Trek Bike
1st day of Level 3 lock down after nearly 5 weeks at Level 4. Extended my safe zone to ride and did 53km. Such a good feeling after riding the same route for 5 weeks. Even loved the hills
28th April 2020
Sue
ace
@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. My main passions are my...
Album
My Story
Canon EOS M5
28th April 2020 3:32pm
