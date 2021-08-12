Sign up
153 / 365
For all the natural dancers out there
Some fun for a challenge
12th August 2021
12th Aug 21
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Tags
nfpmag-2
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Oh! This is super! I want tickets to the showcase!
August 12th, 2021
dreary.radio
love it Sharon! what Mags said!^
August 12th, 2021
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
So clever- I'm so impressed with what people are doing with this challenge. I just can't figure out what to do with it! Love the "Blooming Repertoire" teaser!
August 12th, 2021
