For all the natural dancers out there by sugarmuser
153 / 365

For all the natural dancers out there

Some fun for a challenge
12th August 2021 12th Aug 21

Sharon Lee

@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Oh! This is super! I want tickets to the showcase!
August 12th, 2021  
dreary.radio
love it Sharon! what Mags said!^
August 12th, 2021  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
So clever- I'm so impressed with what people are doing with this challenge. I just can't figure out what to do with it! Love the "Blooming Repertoire" teaser!
August 12th, 2021  
