165 / 365
WWYD206
pattern making
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
3
2
Sharon Lee
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Manipulations
Camera
Canon EOS 400D DIGITAL
Taken
28th January 2012 12:31pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
green
,
manipulation
,
pattern
,
wwyd206
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful! How did you do that?
August 31st, 2021
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
That's really cool!
August 31st, 2021
Sharon Lee
ace
@marlboromaam
with PS... to much involved to explain.
August 31st, 2021
