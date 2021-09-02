Sign up
169 / 365
Pattern making
from yesterdays image
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Photo Details
Tags
manipulation
play
pattern
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
This is amazing! Would make a great tapestry.
September 2nd, 2021
