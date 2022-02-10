Previous
Painting program by sugarmuser
Painting program

fun to do
10th February 2022 10th Feb 22

Sharon Lee

ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Mags ace
You've been turning out some astounding art. =)
February 8th, 2022  
Sharon Lee ace
@marlboromaam Its kind of getting me motivated to paint.
February 8th, 2022  
Mags ace
@sugarmuser Well, you're inspiring me and I don't paint anything but walls. =)
February 8th, 2022  
