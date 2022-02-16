Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
204 / 365
Pattern making
In Flight.
16th February 2022
16th Feb 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
4726
photos
138
followers
197
following
55% complete
View this month »
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
Latest from all albums
202
1037
203
1038
3104
204
1039
3105
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Manipulations
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
6th February 2022 6:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
birds
,
pattern
,
composite44
Lou Ann
ace
Wonderful composition. Fun to see the original birds and everything you can do with them.
February 15th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close