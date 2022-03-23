Sign up
223 / 365
Reflected
I like trying to get reflections in Neils sunnies
23rd March 2022
23rd Mar 22
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Views
6
6
Comments
2
2
Album
Manipulations
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
10th February 2022 11:16am
Tags
glasses
reflection
neil
reflected
kali
ace
was he poking his tongue at you?
March 22nd, 2022
Milanie
ace
Good job with the reflections
March 22nd, 2022
