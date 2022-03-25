Previous
Next
Driving over the story bridge by sugarmuser
225 / 365

Driving over the story bridge

I kind of like this with all its faults. Can see a little side mirror, can see a car about to pass and the bridge posts.
25th March 2022 25th Mar 22

Sharon Lee

ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
61% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fascinating capture.
March 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise