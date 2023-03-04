Sign up
244 / 365
The Bennies
New line up. We saw them on the weekend, small venue, sound not great but they had energy plus. This is a little edited in PS
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
Sharon Lee
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Tags
music
,
live
,
crowd
,
stage
,
ps
,
thebennies
Walks @ 7
ace
Very much like how the audience is a different 'flavor' than the band
March 6th, 2023
