Photo 2328
My Poinciana tree
flowered so well this year
17th January 2020
17th Jan 20
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
3444
photos
140
followers
224
following
645% complete
View this month »
2348
2349
2350
2351
2352
2353
2354
2355
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
2012-2019 Diary
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
16th December 2019 9:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
red
,
flowers
,
poinciana
Mave
Lovely colour
February 11th, 2020
