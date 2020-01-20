Sign up
Photo 2328
2nd Ave, pool
iPhone capture. We had the pools to ourselves
20th January 2020
20th Jan 20
1
1
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
3439
photos
140
followers
225
following
643% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2012-2019 Diary
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
29th January 2020 7:59am
Tags
pool
Lou Ann
ace
A very pretty pool!
February 9th, 2020
