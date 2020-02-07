Previous
Shells by sugarmuser
Shells

7th February 2020 7th Feb 20

Sharon Lee

ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Chris Johnson ace
Fantastic focus!! Great subjects for black and white!
February 5th, 2020  
