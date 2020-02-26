Previous
Burleigh by sugarmuser
Burleigh

Trying to fill this month up with Burleigh shots, my knee has kept me off my feet so I have been able to edit these shots with my abundance of fee time this month. It has kept me sane.
Sharon Lee

ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera.
Ann H. LeFevre ace
That looks so inviting- sure wish I could walk along that beach!
February 24th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
It’s a lovely place, your photos have shown that.
February 24th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
love this one - fav
February 24th, 2020  
KWind ace
Love this in B&W! Such a dramatic scene!
February 24th, 2020  
