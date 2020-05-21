Sign up
Photo 2469
Dinner
Beef Stroganoff, tasted delicious. It's so cold today, I think I will make a meat loaf for tonight.
21st May 2020
21st May 20
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Album
2012-2019 Diary
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
21st May 2020 2:44pm
Tags
food
,
beefstoganoff
