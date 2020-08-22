Sign up
Photo 2562
Swan
Saturated
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
1
1
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
3733
photos
136
followers
211
following
702% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2012-2020 Diary
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
14th August 2020 8:36am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
lake
,
swan
KazzaMazoo
ace
Where does the swan end and its reflection begin ;) Gorgeous.
August 21st, 2020
