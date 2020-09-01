Previous
Next
Home blind reflections by sugarmuser
Photo 2572

Home blind reflections

No idea what to take this week, I was looking at the reflections that I am drawn to look at regularly and decided they were as good as anything to try and capture. So this week will be a little abstract.
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

Sharon Lee

ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
705% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise