Previous
Next
Kirstie by sugarmuser
Photo 2587

Kirstie

My eldest daughter who lives in London at a lavender farm. She was supposed to come home for Christmas but that has been put on hold. I miss her but I enjoy knowing she is living her life the way she wants to.
16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

Sharon Lee

ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
709% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise