Previous
Next
Photo 2595
abstract though the fence
story bridge
24th September 2020
24th Sep 20
1
0
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
3768
photos
135
followers
209
following
710% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
2012-2020 Diary
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
18th July 2020 1:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
storybridge
KWind
ace
Well composed. I like the scene through the fence.
September 24th, 2020
