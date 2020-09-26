Sign up
Photo 2597
Apartment hunting
Doing some leg work to see where we want to retire. This is Main beach, Gold Coast.
26th September 2020
26th Sep 20
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
3770
photos
135
followers
207
following
2590
2591
2592
2593
2594
2595
2596
2597
2592
743
744
2593
2594
2595
2596
2597
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
2012-2020 Diary
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
26th September 2020 11:33am
Kathy A
ace
It’s a big decision to make isn’t it
September 26th, 2020
