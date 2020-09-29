Previous
Some more good luck by sugarmuser
Some more good luck

Found another one in the same patch.
29th September 2020

Sharon Lee

@sugarmuser
Corinne
My daughter found five on the same stem , it was very surprising ! I only found one in my entire life !
September 29th, 2020  
