Photo 2599
Some more good luck
Found another one in the same patch.
29th September 2020
29th Sep 20
1
0
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
3772
photos
135
followers
207
following
712% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
2012-2020 Diary
fourleafclover
Corinne
ace
My daughter found five on the same stem , it was very surprising ! I only found one in my entire life !
September 29th, 2020
