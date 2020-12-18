Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2680
Merry Christmas Again
Just going overboard with Christmas greetings
18th December 2020
18th Dec 20
1
0
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
3910
photos
132
followers
205
following
734% complete
View this month »
2673
2674
2675
2676
2677
2678
2679
2680
Latest from all albums
329
2677
330
2678
331
2679
2680
332
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
2012-2020 Diary
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
15th December 2020 11:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
Kerri Michaels
ace
Very festive
December 17th, 2020
