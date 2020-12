fun ornaments

Each year my daughter sends me an ornament from the UK for Christmas and I send her one from Australia. This is what came in the mail this year, I love him. The tree now has four ornaments from the UK. My daughter has been in the UK almost five years and is going to apply for her citizenship in March. She was supposed to come back home for Christmas this year but that can't happen, hoping she gets to travel here next year. I sent her a cockatoo ornament his year.