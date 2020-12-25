Sign up
Photo 2687
Maisie
Christmas Day 2020
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
3924
photos
132
followers
205
following
2680
2681
2682
2683
2684
2685
2686
2687
2684
336
2685
337
2686
338
2687
339
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2012-2020 Diary
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
25th December 2020 2:25pm
Tags
dog
,
pool
,
maisie
Diana
ace
What a fantastic action shot of Maisie, enjoying a romp with her new toy no doubt ;-)
December 26th, 2020
kali
ace
she's just a big kid!
December 26th, 2020
