Previous
Next
Maisie by sugarmuser
Photo 2688

Maisie

She loves the pool, when we go for a walk Maisie has several rests these days, she doesn't cope well in hot weather. The only way I can get her to get up and walk home is to tell her she can go in the pool.
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

Sharon Lee

ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
736% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise