Pool fun
Maisie and I in the pool
29th December 2020
Sharon Lee
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
dog
pool
maisie
Diana
She seems to love swimming.
December 28th, 2020
