Photo 2692
cascades
We went to Mt Coot-tha for a hike this morning but I didn't take my camera or phone, my shoulder and neck have been giving me some grief so I left the camera at home.
30th December 2020
30th Dec 20
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
3935
photos
133
followers
206
following
5
1
2012-2020 Diary
ILCE-7M3
29th October 2020 6:56am
cascades
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful photo, lovely reflections. Awesome effort without a camera or phone 🤣🤣
December 30th, 2020
