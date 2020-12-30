Previous
cascades by sugarmuser
Photo 2692

cascades

We went to Mt Coot-tha for a hike this morning but I didn't take my camera or phone, my shoulder and neck have been giving me some grief so I left the camera at home.
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

Sharon Lee

sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera.
Kathy A ace
Beautiful photo, lovely reflections. Awesome effort without a camera or phone 🤣🤣
December 30th, 2020  
