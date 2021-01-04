Sign up
Photo 2697
Lilly
B&W light
4th January 2021
4th Jan 21
2
1
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
3944
photos
134
followers
208
following
2690
2691
2692
2693
2694
2695
2696
2697
2694
346
2695
347
2696
348
2697
349
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2012-2020 Diary
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
4th October 2020 3:40pm
Tags
b&w
,
light
,
lake
,
lilly
Diana
ace
Love the light and stark contrasts.
January 4th, 2021
Walks @ 7
ace
the strong contrasts are wonderful, the light makes the lily pads look like metal. Fav.
January 4th, 2021
