Wallaby by sugarmuser
Wallaby

This lady had a Joey in her pouch, this is her attending to it. We only saw the joey’s claw, it was still tiny.
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

Sharon Lee

ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Bep
Sweet capture!
January 21st, 2021  
LucyDolittle ace
How cute
January 21st, 2021  
