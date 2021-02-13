Previous
Next
Natural fence by sugarmuser
Photo 2737

Natural fence

For the word reusable. They have used the forests natural wood to make a fence to surround the cliff face, it's better than changing the landscape with unnatural fencing.
13th February 2021 13th Feb 21

Sharon Lee

ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
749% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise