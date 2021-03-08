Previous
Next
Practise match by sugarmuser
Photo 2758

Practise match

Monday night fans got to see a practise match at Metricon stadium between Gold Coast suns and Brisbane. The boys did okay, still a long way to go.
8th March 2021 8th Mar 21

Sharon Lee

ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
755% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Great action capture!
March 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise