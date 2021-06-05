Previous
So this happened by sugarmuser
So this happened

Fever last night and headache today. Who else had side effects? Feeling unwell today but it’s something I believe we all need to do.
5th June 2021 5th Jun 21

Sharon Lee

@sugarmuser
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Bless your heart! Hope you feel better soon.
June 3rd, 2021  
