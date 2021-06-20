Sign up
Photo 2864
colourless
When all the joy sometimes fades
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
2
2
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2012-2020 Diary
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
10th May 2021 12:22pm
Tags
b&w
,
flowers
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
It is a beautiful black and white!
June 18th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
This is lovely in B@W.
June 18th, 2021
