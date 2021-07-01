Sign up
Photo 2875
Maisie
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
3
3
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
4226
photos
137
followers
202
following
787% complete
View this month »
2868
2869
2870
2871
2872
2873
2874
2875
Latest from all albums
2871
841
2872
2873
842
2874
843
2875
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
2012-2020 Diary
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
15th June 2021 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
portrait
,
maisie
hunterjuly
She is lovely 😍
June 29th, 2021
Corinne C
ace
Great capture! She is adorable!
June 29th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
She really does look like Hootch here. LOL!
June 29th, 2021
