Photo 2879
Stormy
I liked the dark brooding clouds behind the Autumn leaves, taken walking back from the chemist.
5th July 2021
5th Jul 21
1
0
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
4236
photos
137
followers
201
following
788% complete
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Album
2012-2020 Diary
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
storm
,
autumn
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Lovely moody shot! We sure have had the storms and dark clouds here today.
July 3rd, 2021
