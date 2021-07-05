Previous
Stormy by sugarmuser
Photo 2879

Stormy

I liked the dark brooding clouds behind the Autumn leaves, taken walking back from the chemist.
5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

Sharon Lee

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Lovely moody shot! We sure have had the storms and dark clouds here today.
July 3rd, 2021  
