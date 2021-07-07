Sign up
Photo 2881
Under the pier
something I took a while ago but never uploaded.
7th July 2021
7th Jul 21
2
2
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
4240
photos
137
followers
201
following
789% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2012-2020 Diary
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
22nd April 2021 4:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ocean
,
lines
,
pier
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Great POV and a wonderful shot!
July 6th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
Wonderful view!
July 6th, 2021
