Photo 2882
Maisie
She has been a bit difficult on her walks lately, she has been a bit of a handful with other dogs. Not sure why but I hope it doesn’t continue.
8th July 2021
8th Jul 21
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Aww! Perhaps she just doesn't feel well.
July 7th, 2021
Sharon Lee
ace
@marlboromaam
hard to tell with her. She walks everyday so she should be relaxed but she isn’t.
July 7th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@sugarmuser
If it's not physical, it's behavioral. Has she been in anyone's company besides yours without you around?
July 7th, 2021
