Winter bloom by sugarmuser
Winter bloom

Taken with IPhone walking with Maisie, for want of a better subject.
16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

Sharon Lee

I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Lovely water drops on the petals! Is Maisie doing better?
July 15th, 2021  
Sharon Lee ace
@marlboromaam haven’t seen many dogs due to weather. Fingers crossed.
July 15th, 2021  
