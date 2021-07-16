Sign up
Photo 2890
Winter bloom
Taken with IPhone walking with Maisie, for want of a better subject.
16th July 2021
16th Jul 21
2
1
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
4254
photos
137
followers
201
following
Tags
white
,
flower
,
bloom
,
rose
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Lovely water drops on the petals! Is Maisie doing better?
July 15th, 2021
Sharon Lee
ace
@marlboromaam
haven’t seen many dogs due to weather. Fingers crossed.
July 15th, 2021
