Previous
Next
Free lensing by sugarmuser
Photo 2909

Free lensing

Got my old canon out to do some free lensing today. I didn't even notice this little bug in the bottom right hand side. Free lensing is when you take your lens off turn it around and move to get focus.
4th August 2021 4th Aug 21

Sharon Lee

ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
796% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

dreary.radio
beautiful
August 3rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise