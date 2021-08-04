Sign up
Photo 2909
Free lensing
Got my old canon out to do some free lensing today. I didn't even notice this little bug in the bottom right hand side. Free lensing is when you take your lens off turn it around and move to get focus.
4th August 2021
4th Aug 21
1
0
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
2012-2020 Diary
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
3rd August 2021 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
bug
,
freelancing
dreary.radio
beautiful
August 3rd, 2021
