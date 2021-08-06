Previous
Kinetic Photography by sugarmuser
Photo 2911

Kinetic Photography

Playing with colour, light and movement. I got a whole range of different outcomes, this can become addictive.
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

Sharon Lee

ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Photo Details

kali ace
sure is
August 5th, 2021  
Babs ace
Gorgeous colours
August 5th, 2021  
