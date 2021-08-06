Sign up
Photo 2911
Kinetic Photography
Playing with colour, light and movement. I got a whole range of different outcomes, this can become addictive.
6th August 2021
6th Aug 21
2
2
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
877
2909
878
879
2910
880
2911
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2012-2020 Diary
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
5th August 2021 12:03pm
Tags
light
,
pattern
,
colour
,
movement
,
kinetic
kali
ace
sure is
August 5th, 2021
Babs
ace
Gorgeous colours
August 5th, 2021
