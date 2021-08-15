Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2920
Variety of gumnuts
All different kinds of gumnuts. Only a few of the many shapes and sizes we have.
15th August 2021
15th Aug 21
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
4320
photos
135
followers
200
following
800% complete
View this month »
2913
2914
2915
2916
2917
2918
2919
2920
Latest from all albums
886
153
887
2918
2919
888
2920
889
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2012-2020 Diary
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
5th August 2021 12:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gumnuts
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
What a beautiful variety too! I love the shapes - like goblets for fairies. =)
August 13th, 2021
Sharon Lee
ace
@marlboromaam
There is an Australian author called May Gibbs that wrote children's stories about gum nut babies.
August 13th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@sugarmuser
Intriguing!
August 13th, 2021
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
So many kinds- wow! All pretty nice to look at too.
August 13th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close