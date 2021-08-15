Previous
Variety of gumnuts by sugarmuser
Photo 2920

Variety of gumnuts

All different kinds of gumnuts. Only a few of the many shapes and sizes we have.
15th August 2021 15th Aug 21

Sharon Lee

@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
What a beautiful variety too! I love the shapes - like goblets for fairies. =)
August 13th, 2021  
Sharon Lee ace
@marlboromaam There is an Australian author called May Gibbs that wrote children's stories about gum nut babies.
August 13th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@sugarmuser Intriguing!
August 13th, 2021  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
So many kinds- wow! All pretty nice to look at too.
August 13th, 2021  
