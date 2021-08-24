Sign up
Photo 2929
Caterpillar
found eating my hibiscus
24th August 2021
24th Aug 21
Sharon Lee
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
4346
photos
136
followers
201
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
2012-2020 Diary
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
17th August 2021 3:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
bug
,
caterpillar
Diana
ace
Great close up of this naughty little critter.
August 22nd, 2021
Sally Ings
ace
Great details. I hope he didn't do too much damage
August 22nd, 2021
