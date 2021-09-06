Sign up
Photo 2942
Finals time
Went to see Brisbane and Western bulldogs. What a game! Great atmosphere. Bulldogs won by a point.
6th September 2021
6th Sep 21
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Tags
football
,
selfie
