Feeling a bit off by sugarmuser
Feeling a bit off

I have the vet coming this afternoon, Maisie has diarrhoea with blood in it. I’m hoping it’s just an infection. Will keep you all posted
17th November 2021 17th Nov 21

Sharon Lee

@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Please do. She's so sweet. I hope it's simple.
November 16th, 2021  
