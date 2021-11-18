Previous
Early Christmas by sugarmuser
Photo 3015

Early Christmas

Because Kirstie is here we decided to start Christmas early. Maisie is doing better, she is on antibiotics.
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

Sharon Lee

@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Milanie ace
Wish I was that far ahead!
November 18th, 2021  
